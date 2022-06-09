The TTC is “strongly recommending” that riders continue to wear masks on public transit, but will not introduce a new mandate.

The Government of Ontario announced this week that many of the mask mandates still in effect across the province, including on transit, will expire on Saturday, June 11.

“While the end of the provincial mask mandate is a sign that we are cautiously and gradually returning to normal, we know that COVID-19 has not disappeared,” TTC Chair Jaye Robinson said in a statement.

“[We] are still strongly recommending the continued use of masks on the TTC.”

TTC CEO Rick Leary echoed Robinson’s sentiment, adding that “safety is paramount” to the transit operator.

The TTC’s decision to not introduce a new mandate was made following discussions with public health officials and other transit agencies in the GTA. The stance will ensure consistent rules for transit customers across the region.

While TTC riders will no longer be required to wear a mask, customers and employees using Wheel-Trans must continue to do so. TTC operators will only be required to wear a mask when securing a mobility device.

Masks have been mandatory on TTC vehicles and in stations since July 2020.