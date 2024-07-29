TTC introduces new overnight streetcar service

The TTC has introduced a new all-night streetcar service that will make travelling around the city at night just a little bit easier.

Starting this past Sunday, the TTC began operating the new 305 Dundas service, which will provide commuters with a transit option between Broadview and Dundas West subway stations during the late-night and early-morning hours.

The 305 Dundas streetcars will now operate from 2 am to 5 am daily, with vehicles arriving every 30 minutes.

To accommodate the new service, adjustments will be made to the existing 306 Carlton all-night streetcar route, which will now operate between Main Street at Danforth Avenue and the High Park Loop.

During the operating hours of the 305 Dundas service, subway stations will be closed and streetcar boarding will take place outside of Broadview and Dundas West subway stations.

Along with the all-night streetcar service, the TTC also announced changes to the seasonal 203 High Park route, which will extend to Keele subway station.

The weekend route will provide service every 30 minutes on weekends and holidays from 8 am to 7 pm until Labour Day in September.