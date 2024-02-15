The TTC has a new campaign politely telling passengers to shut up

Certain signage inside TTC vehicles is garnering mixed reactions from the transit-riding public, members of whom aren’t really sure how to feel about being told to essentially STFU during their trip.

A post sharing the campaign to the Weird Toronto Facebook group on Monday has become one of the page’s more popular posts of the week, showing a photo of a subway ad pushing for a “silent commute.”

“By wearing headphones and talking quietly to other customers, you’re making the TTC better for everyone,” the notice reads alongside a drawing of four passengers engaging in their own respective quiet activities.

“This caught my eye,” the person who shared the image wrote in the group. “The TTC has pretty much been fairly quiet, but everyone [has] still talked… never seen anything for a silent commute.”

Among hundreds of comments are questions of why the transit agency was “wasting money on signs like this,” and suggestions that it instead focus on tackling more pressing issues, like improving passenger safety on the network.

But, it seems that while the original poster and a few others are a little taken aback by the campaign’s wording, most are very much in support of its message — and are happy to offer their own experiences with ignorant customers as evidence of why it’s needed.

“I have come across obnoxiously loud people a good handful of times and people who are playing music excessively loud. I imagine it’s in response to that sort of thing,” one person wrote.

“We definitely need to get back into public shaming for displays of Asshattery,” another added. “This is a helpful first step.”

Others said the request is nothing new, referencing the designated “quiet zones” that GO trains have had for some time.

“Just encouraging people to be a bit more aware of others around you. I hate when people are watching something on their phone and it’s super loud. Use headphones, easy!” they said.

A spokesperson for the TTC confirmed to blogTO that the displays are indeed directed toward people who talk on speakerphone, blast their music and partake in similarly disruptive activities while riding.

In its list of tips for people taking public transit in the city, the TTC also encourages people to wait for others to disembark from transit vehicles before boarding themselves, to abstain from blocking doors, to remove backpacks and place any baggage in their lap or on the floor to keep available seats open.