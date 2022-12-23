This is the TTC Christmas and holiday schedule in Toronto this year

The TTC schedule during Christmas and the holidays is always a bit different than usual.

If you’ve acclimated your schedule to Toronto’s transit system, you may want to be on the lookout for the TTC’s holiday service schedule that starts on Christmas Day and ends at the beginning of the new year.

Here are the changes that the TTC will be implementing to its service throughout the holidays.

Christmas to New Year’s

Christmas Day — Sunday, December 25, 2022

There will be regular Sunday service with subway service and most routes starting at 8 am.

Boxing Day – Monday, December 26, 2022

There will be regular holiday service, with subway service and most routes starting at 6 am and will follow a Sunday schedule. Routes that don’t normally operate on Sunday will not run today either.

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Holiday service will run regularly with subway service and most routes starting at 6 am.

Wednesday, December 28 to Friday, December 30, 2022

Service from Monday to Friday will be reduced. You can find the list of affected routes here. Additionally, most routes will start at 6 am.

New Year’s Eve – Saturday, December 31, 2022

Service will be free on New Year’s Eve from 7 pm until 8 am on January 1 courtesy of Corby Spirits and Wine. You won’t have to tap your Presto card or pay by cash, TTC ticket, or use tokens during this time.

New Year’s Eve’s last train times

Line 1 – Yonge University

The last train leaves at 2:31 am North from Union Station towards Finch Station, and the last train arrival at Finch Station will be 3:02 am.

North from Union Station towards VMC Station, the last train will leave at 2:27 am, with the last train’s arrival at VMC Station being 3:10 am.

South from Finch Station towards Union Station, the last train will leave at 2 am.

South from VMC Station towards Union Station, the last train will leave at 1:50 am.

Line 2 – Bloor-Danforth

East from Kipling Station, the last train will leave at 2:15 am with the last train’s arrival at Kipling Station being 3:05 am.

East or West from Bloor-Yonge Station the last train will leave at 2:40 am.

West from Kennedy Station, the last train will leave at 2:18 am with the last train arriving at Kennedy Station at 3:02 am.

Line 3 – Scarborough

East from Kennedy Station, the last train will leave at 3:04 am.

The last train arriving at Scarborough Centre Station will be at 3:13 am.

West from McCowan Station, the last train will leave at 2:51 am.

Line 4 – Sheppard

East from Sheppard-Yonge Station, the last train will leave at 2:57 am.

The last train arriving at Don Mills Station will be at 3:05 am.

West from Don Mills Station, the last train will leave at 3:09 am.

New Year’s Day and beyond

New Year’s Day – Sunday, January 1, 2023

Sunday service will run regularly and service for the subway and most routes will start at 8 am.

Monday, January 2, 2023

Holiday service will run regularly with subway service and most routes starting at 6 am.

Tuesday, January 3 to Friday, January 6, 2023

Seasonal service reductions will occur, with the TTC providing a list of affected routes you can check at your own leisure.

Use the TTC Trip planner to plan your trip in advance of the holidays!