The TTC shut down 41 bus stops and an entire transit line for Toronto mega storm

If you were planning on going into the office or doing some last-minute shopping on Friday by using the TTC, you might want to keep reading.

Due to the mega winter storm weather bomb blizzard, the TTC proactively reduced service along 41 stops before the snow even hit the ground.

The transit agency announced that 41 bus stops would be temporarily eliminated from operation to “keep everyone moving.”

To prevent buses from getting stuck on known icy trouble spots on hills, the TTC is taking 41 stops out of service as of 5 a.m. December 23, for the coming storm. We apologize for the inconvenience, but our goal is to keep everyone moving. See list:: https://t.co/JEUzwOceqe pic.twitter.com/qX5ySfZYeq — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) December 22, 2022

“In order to prevent buses from getting stuck on known icy trouble spots on hills, the TTC is taking 41 stops out of service as of 5 a.m. December 23, the coming storm. We apologize for the inconvenience,” read the TTC’s social media message.

The bus stops include those on the 7 Bathurst, 29 Dufferin, 47 Lansdowne, 36 Finch West, 25 Don Mills and 36 other lines spread out across the city.

On top of this, Line 3 will be in service on Friday morning but once the “weather turns” the line will completely close and be replaced with buses.

Though streetcar overhead networks and vehicles have already been treated with anti-icing applications, there is a chance the 512 St. Clair might face issues. Replacement buses are on standby if this does occur.

Toronto and the rest of the province are expected to be battered by a historic storm with serious rinds, flash freezes, rain, thick snow and ice pellets starting Thursday night and into the holiday weekend.

It’s expected to create such havoc that many city events and attractions have proactively shuttered.

It’s also a mess for air travel, with Pearson Airport already cancelling flights and announcing delays.

Conditions are expected to let up by December 25 and into Boxing Day.

Stay safe (and warm) out there, Toronto!