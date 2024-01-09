TTC ready to shut down as many as 56 bus stops as storm approaches

Toronto is bracing for its first major snowfall of 2024, one that threatens to dump large amounts of snow on the city, creating chaotic conditions on roads and the potential to force dozens of TTC stops to be pulled out of service.

The TTC has warned Toronto commuters that things could get rather messy on Tuesday, releasing a statement advising that the transit agency “is preparing for tomorrow’s expected winter storm and is ready to safely get those who need to travel to and from their destinations.”

“With a forecasted mix of heavy snow, rain, and gusty winds, motorists are encouraged to leave their cars at home and take transit,” the TTC warned on Monday.

In an effort to keep the city moving amid snowfall that could exceed the double-digit count in centimetres, the TTC has pledged to deploy additional employees and maintenance vehicles.

Once the snow arrives, TTC employees will work round the clock to spread salt and clear surfaces of snow and to keep signals, switches, and overhead power for streetcars in service.

However, even with all of those extra boots on the ground, there are still things beyond the TTC’s control.

The transit agency warns that it will be “actively monitoring” 56 of its bus stops in areas where heavy snow deposits and freezing rain have caused previous issues for buses.

According to the TTC, these 56 stops are all equipped with QR codes that can be scanned for real-time updates informing passengers whether or not their stop is in service, and how to get to the next closest in-service stop.

New winter weather signs are being installed on 56 bus stops across the city that are routinely taken out of service during snow and freezing rain storms. See if a stop is in service or find the closest in-service stop by scanning the QR code. Learn more: https://t.co/7DqoWJLt83 pic.twitter.com/mjK0PtcMdp — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) January 4, 2024

TTC subway routes with portions exposed to the elements, like Line 1 and Line 2, will be kept clear with the help of anti-icing trains that clear power rails and tracks of snow and ice.

Similarly, the full network of overhead lines powering TTC streetcars, as well as the ground at all bus, streetcar, and subway divisions, is being treated with anti-icing spray to keep vehicles moving safely.

Tuesday’s storm is expected to be a fluid, evolving situation for commuters before the snow transitions to freezing rain later in the day.

The TTC advises passengers that it will maintain close communication with City staff and provide regular social media updates as the situation evolves.