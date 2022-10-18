Trio of Raptors expected to miss home opener with injuries

The Toronto Raptors will be missing up to three rotation players for Wednesday night’s home opener.

Forward Otto Porter Jr. will be out, while forward Chris Boucher and centre Khem Birch are doubtful for tomorrow’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to an update from head coach Nick Nurse at today’s practice.

Birch is sidelined due to “swelling in his non-surgically repaired knee,” per Sportsnet’s Michael Grange.

The Canadian centre Birch played in Toronto’s preseason finale in Montreal last week, but injured the knee at yesterday’s practice. A rare starter in his hometown, Birch played 14 minutes, picking up four points, four rebounds, and two assists in a 137-134 overtime win over the Celtics last Friday.

Porter, meanwhile, is still dealing with a left hamstring strain suffered during training camp. He’ll have to make his Raptors regular season debut, signing a multi-year deal with Toronto this summer shortly after winning the 2022 NBA title as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, third-year point guard Malachi Flynn is expected to be available tomorrow after missing time in the preseason with a left cheekbone fracture, while Chris Boucher is recovering from a non-COVID illness.

Toronto has three new players on the roster, Porter, Juancho Hernangomez, and 2022 second-round draft pick Christian Koloko, who is expected to split the season between the NBA and the G League.

“I think the team’s shaping the identity that showed up a little bit late last year. They know who they are and are looking to expand it. It was a good summer,” Nurse said during media day prior to preseason last month.

The Raptors and the Cavaliers are set to tip off tomorrow at 7 pm at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Wednesday’s game is also expected to be the Cavs debut for Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell, who was acquired this offseason from Utah in a multi-player trade.