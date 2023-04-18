In a quite literal case of breaking news, a transport truck snapped in half on a busy highway near Toronto on Monday evening.

A video was shared on social media Tuesday showing a driver’s perspective travelling along Highway 427 near Major Mackenzie in Vaughan, where a transport truck can be seen snapped in two in the shoulder lane.

The truck’s trailer appeared to have snapped forward of the rear axles, smashing into the pavement below.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division, the trailer, loaded with automotive parts, suffered a structural failure, though all lanes of traffic were able to reopen after a brief closure.

Disabled Vehicle on #HWY427 Northbound RAMP at MAJOR MACKENZIE DR. Left shoulder and left lane closed. #Incident #ONHwys https://t.co/lRmGT5ve1T — 511ONCentral (@511ONCentral) April 18, 2023

Though many commenters suggest the truck may have been overloaded, an interior view of the smashed trailer shows that the truck was hauling a surprisingly light load, considering the damage.

Structural failure of trailer loaded with auto parts. #Hwy427/MajorMac. All lanes have reopened. pic.twitter.com/QPo2jZHEZu — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 18, 2023

Others suggest that the trailer itself may have been fatigued due to age, limiting its structural integrity.

The disabled vehicle was reportedly cleared from the scene early Tuesday morning.