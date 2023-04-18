News

A transport truck literally snapped in half on a highway near Toronto (PHOTOS)

Jack Landau
Jack Landau
|
Apr 18 2023, 6:35 pm
OPP Highway Safety Division

In a quite literal case of breaking news, a transport truck snapped in half on a busy highway near Toronto on Monday evening.

A video was shared on social media Tuesday showing a driver’s perspective travelling along Highway 427 near Major Mackenzie in Vaughan, where a transport truck can be seen snapped in two in the shoulder lane.

The truck’s trailer appeared to have snapped forward of the rear axles, smashing into the pavement below.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division, the trailer, loaded with automotive parts, suffered a structural failure, though all lanes of traffic were able to reopen after a brief closure.

Though many commenters suggest the truck may have been overloaded, an interior view of the smashed trailer shows that the truck was hauling a surprisingly light load, considering the damage.

Others suggest that the trailer itself may have been fatigued due to age, limiting its structural integrity.

The disabled vehicle was reportedly cleared from the scene early Tuesday morning.

