8 incredible trans- and non-binary-owned businesses to support in Toronto

It’s the International Day of Transgender Visibility, and there are few better ways to celebrate it than supporting your local trans- and non-binary-owned or operated businesses.

Toronto has a thriving community of artists, entrepreneurs, businesspersons, and collectives created by trans people. And though your support should go beyond Trans Visibility Day, it’s definitely a great place to start.

Get ready to drop some coin at any of these businesses.

Love card games? You have to try this one.

Black- and trans-owned social game Queeriosity is super fun to play with friends, a date, or with a new group as an ice breaker. The makers describe it as equal parts fun and feels, so be prepared for some wholesome moments as well as some wild ones.

There are 110 cards and six categories — likeliness, quiz, honesty, partake, this/that, and discussion — so the range of fun and conversation is essentially unlimited.

Pick up the game and read its rules here.

TRU Tattoo Studio is owned and operated by trans and non-binary BIPOC artists who specialize in tattooing skin of colour. They’re trauma-informed, so if you really want a tattoo but have some anxiety around it, they’re great at making you feel comfortable.

The workers ensure people across the spectrum of sexuality, race, and body type feel welcome inside. If you’re lucky, you might even find some lovely art prints to buy! And if you don’t want to get tattooed, you can still support this inclusive business through donations on its GoFundMe page.

Where: 1250 Dupont Street, Unit #2

When: Between 11 am to 7 pm; closed on the weekends

Trans-owned apparel brand Gender 404 has a clever name and even cleverer captioned T-shirts and cozy sweaters. Its bold clothing options cater to transgender, non-binary, genderfluid, genderqueer, intersex, and gay/lesbian people, among others. Plus, they even have a section for allies who want to show their support in style.

They offer a wide variety of sizes as well.

Check them out on flamingomarket.ca

Queer- and trans-owned yarn shop Bistitchual offers a range of high-quality yarn for anyone who loves crocheting or knitting. With the colder season coming to an end, it’s probably a good time to pick up some yarn balls and start a project, so by the time summer’s over, you have a blanket, a pair of gloves, or a sweater that you’ve made all by yourself to sport!

Check them out on flamingomarket.ca

The folks at this queer-trans-owned business say they have a huge passion for laundry, puns, and LGBT representation!

Nurtured Sew Naturally specializes in eco-friendly laundry solutions, such as wool dryer balls, linen and room sprays, and essential oils to make your freshly washed ‘fits smell amazing.

They say their wool dryer balls help reduce laundry drying time, resulting in lowering your electricity bill in the long haul. Plus, if you have a furry friend whose strands get stuck to your clothes in the washer, you won’t have to worry about seeing fuzz on your dried clothes anymore. The products also help soften your fabrics at the same time.

Check them out on flamingomarket.ca

Did you see that? An LED mask! And that’s just the tip of the iceberg of creativity Aadhe has to offer.

The brand is owned by queer and non-binary South Asian designer Aman Gill. They offer vibrantly coloured streetwear, accessories, notebooks, wall art, tote bags, backpacks, masks, and more. The shop offers free shipping for orders over $60 anywhere in Canada and the US, too!

Check them out at aadheclothing.com

BindersOUT

Grassroots program BindersOUT aims to provide trans-masculine people and other trans people access to safer and comfortable chest-binding wear.

“We prioritize making binders accessible at local drop-ins and support groups, including those geared towards youth and teens, trans folx of colour, and trans folx struggling with homelessness or finances,” they say on their website. And their prices are pretty affordable, too!

Check them out on flamingomarket.ca

GRRRL Spells is the store for alternative and goth BIPOC and more. Seriously, the enamel pins and patches will make your bland ol’ denim jacket look like a million bucks.

And you can also buy uniquely designed T-shirts, art prints, socks, and spooky accessories that range from cute to purely grungy in aesthetic.

Check them out on etsy.ca