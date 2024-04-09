Trailer released for new Netflix documentary about Toronto-area murder

Netflix has officially released the spine-chilling trailer for its upcoming documentary, What Jennifer Did, which details the story of former Markham resident Jennifer Pan, who was convicted of a 2010 kill-for-hire attack targeting both of her parents.

The suspenseful trailer begins with audio from the frantic 911 call Pan made on the night of Nov. 8, 2010, when she told dispatchers that three armed gunmen broke into her family’s Unionville residence and shot her mother, Bich Ha Pan (pronounced Bick) and father Huei Hann Pan.

Bich was killed instantly, but Hann survived his wounds and ultimately played a key role in alerting investigators about his daughter’s role in the kill-for-hire attack.

The trailer has already amassed over 20,000 views at the time of publication.

Pan’s parents reportedly had high expectations of their children and monitored their extracurricular activities. In response, Pan reportedly began to forge her report cards and even falsely claimed that she was attending university and winning scholarships.

After her parents discovered her web of lies, Pan and her boyfriend, Daniel Chi-Kwong Wong came up with a plan to hire a professional hitman to kill her parents, according to police.

The feature-length documentary by Jenny Popplewell — who also directed American Murder: The Family Next Door — includes reports from local news outlets as well as police interrogation and surveillance footage.

In her third interview with police, Pan ultimately confessed to hiring the hitmen and leaving her front door unlocked for them to commit the murders.

What Jennifer Did premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, April 10.