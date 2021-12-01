Toronto developer to launch luxury townhome collection on Yonge Street

Yonge Street became Toronto’s main street at the end of the 19th century. Today, it’s said to be the longest street in the world, and in Canada, it’s easily among the most iconic.

To have an address on Yonge Street would be a dream for many Torontonians, and some have already pursued this dream by purchasing a beautiful high-rise home in Y9825 by Metroview Developments.

Building on the success of over 85% of condos sold in the second condo collection of The Yonge Series, the Toronto developer is gearing up to release its impeccably designed townhomes at Y9825.

“These townhomes are perfect for any stage of life, whether downsizing to a home that’s more manageable or upsizing to start a family. Located directly across the street from YPark, residents can enjoy the peacefulness of Richmond Hill but connectivity on Yonge,” Dalvir Passi, development manager at Metroview Developments, tells Daily Hive.

If the demand for condos at Y9825 is anything to go by, these townhomes coming to market won’t be available for long.

Although Metroview Developments is blown away by the high demand and interest in The Yonge Series, a collection of condos in Richmond Hill along Yonge Street, it comes as no surprise given the prime location of the development, its resort-like, future-proofed amenities, and beautiful offering of unique floor plans perfect for any stage of life.

At Y9825, residents can anticipate unparalleled amenities, top-tier design, and upgrades that come as standard in a building and neighbourhood that invites them to fall in love with city living.

The development has been designed to strike a perfect balance between indoor and outdoor activities, with amenities that encompass work and play. This extends to an indoor/outdoor social lounge, a rooftop water lounge, an outdoor cabana with hot tubs, an outdoor dining and BBQ area, an outdoor gym, a running track, and a rooftop basketball court.

YPark — a lush urban park designed by Metroview Developments specifically for The Yonge Series — will be located across the street from the brand-new townhomes, seamlessly fusing nature with innovation.

Meanwhile, the exclusive amenity perks at Y9825 also introduce a multipurpose media studio, purposefully designed for audio, visual, and digital recordings; this includes a podcast room and a full recording studio.

While creatives and those working from home can make the most of the studio, they also have the option to work in a collaborative on-site coworking space. Spacious, bright, and offering breathtaking outdoor views, it’s a hub designed to foster creativity.

Residents can look forward to cozy worknights next to the marble fireplace in this space — without ever losing connectivity. All common areas and surrounding green spaces are equipped with universal Y-Fi, making it effortless to transition to other work spots as desired.

The outdoor fitness space at Y9825 includes bodybuilding, strength training, and cardio equipment, ideal for workouts through the mild spring and warm summer months. During winter and beyond, residents have the convenience of accessing the fully equipped, sleek, and high-energy indoor fitness centre primed to inspire a sense of movement.

To keep the little ones entertained, there’s a children’s playroom in the building.

Residents have an added sense of safety with a 24/7 concierge stationed at the main lobby, who will be there to greet them and their guests.

Metroview Developments enlisted Wallman Architects to thoughtfully design a building that fits seamlessly in the fabric of Richmond Hill and Truong Ly Design to carefully curate the interiors for hotel-inspired living, which are brought to life with a stunning sense of innovation and beautiful materials.

