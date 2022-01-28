The Toronto Zoo welcomed three new cheetahs this week after the 4.5-year-old resident cheetah, Emarah, gave birth.

The zoo tweeted that Emarah had a 92-day pregnancy and the three cubs were born in the early hours of Monday morning. The cubs appear to be doing well, but won’t have their first official vet check up for a few weeks.

We are excited to announce the arrival of three cheetah cubs born Monday Jan 24! 🐾 Emarah, a 4.5-year-old cheetah and first-time mom, gave birth in the early hours of the morning after a 92-day pregnancy. Read more: https://t.co/Ukcjh5zkkF 🐾 #TOCheetos #FlamingHotCheetahs pic.twitter.com/eNHD9M0jal — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 28, 2022

According to the Toronto Zoo, cheetah cubs are born with their eyes closed and don’t open them for about a week. For now, the zoo is trying to keep disturbances to a minimum so Emarah can take care of her cubs and bond with them.

Emarah herself was born at the Toronto Zoo. She was one of the cubs from the last litter born at the zoo. Her siblings, according to Toronto Zoo, have moved on to other accredited zoos.

The zoo uses cameras in the maternity den set up for Emarah to keep an eye on things, and so far, they say she’s doing a great job.

“The cameras allow the team to monitor Emarah and her new family as she navigates her maternal duties for the first time, and we are pleased to say she is doing very well – a real natural mom,” the Toronto Zoo shared in a Facebook post.

It’ll be several months before the cubs make their public debut, the zoo said. For now, they’ll remain cozy in their den until they are all vaccinated.

The Toronto Zoo also announced that they will reopen on February 10.