Hotel, brewery, winter viewing area all planned for the Toronto Zoo

If you’ve ever wanted to spend the night at the Toronto Zoo, your dreams may soon come true thanks to a new boutique hotel planned for the grounds.

In its recently revealed 10-year master plan, the Toronto Zoo outlined a laundry list of upgrades that it plans to make over the next decade or two. In addition to the hotel, there would be a craft brewery, an indoor animal viewing area that can be used in the winter, and two new conservation campuses.

“Your Zoo is committed to living our mission — connecting people, animals and conservation science to fight extinction — while becoming a true community hub,” Toronto Zoo CEO Dolf DeJong wrote in the 120-page plan. “This will be achieved while ensuring animal welfare and conservation science are at the forefront of everything we do. The projects in this plan demonstrate how we can better serve the animals in our care and also meet the needs of our diverse, vibrant community.”

The plan aims to “future-proof” the zoo and ensure it stays “relevant, forward-looking, and versatile.”

The new indoor viewing and holding pavilion, which will go between the existing penguin habitat and African savanna enclosure, will allow guests to view animals that are currently not seen during the winter. It’s also set to have a rooftop with seating and gathering spaces, providing even more views of the zoo. Although the pavilion will typically be open to the public, it’ll also be rentable for events like weddings.

The craft brewery is set to go up beside the Sumatran tiger habitat. Not only will it be serving up pints of locally brewed beer, but the upper level of the building will be a “touch-down space for orangutans,” bringing guests even closer to wildlife.

The boutique hotel, as well as an exhibit hall, research centre, and threatre, will go inside one of the two conservation campuses that will be located near the entrance of the zoo.

“This will create a new, dynamic destination hub in the east end of Toronto,” the master plan says.

Details on the number of hotel rooms that would be included have not yet been released, but the plan does mention incorporating yurts in a new “Wilderness North” section of the Toronto Zoo as another option for overnight stays. And as Wi-Fi becomes available throughout the zoo, guests will be able to order meals, snacks, or anything else they need directly from their device.

And that’s not all. The master plan also calls for a new restaurant, nutrition centre, daycare, Americas pavilion, rooftop viewing platforms, interactive technology additions, and a “saving species sanctuary.”

The projects are estimated to cost $148 million in the first 10 years, but that number is subject to change. The City of Toronto will need to approve the plans before anything can move ahead.