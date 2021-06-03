Three Toronto workplaces ordered to close after staff contract COVID-19

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has ordered three workplaces across the city to close to some degree after multiple workers test positive for COVID-19.

The health authority has partially closed Mitrex – Integrated Solar Technology and Trenton Cold Storage Toronto, which have each reported six virus cases.

The Moro Group Builders Inc. has also been ordered to partially close. Twenty-four COVID-19 cases have been reported at the company.

A “partial closure” involves the mass dismissal of a shift or work area, rather than a full closure that mandates that an entire workplace shut down.

Closure notices were issued to the aforementioned workplaces between May 28 and June 1 under a new Section 22 order that took effect on April 23. They will remain shut for 10 days.

The order allows Toronto Public Health to close a workplace when a “cluster” of five or more employees test positive for COVID-19 within a 14 day period and have “reasonably acquired” the infection at work.

To date, the City of Toronto has seen 167,400 COVID-19 cases and 3,396 deaths.