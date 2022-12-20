Toronto woman arrested after six people randomly attacked aboard TTC subway train

A 31-year-old woman from Toronto is facing multiple charges of assault and possessing a dangerous weapon after allegedly attacking six people along the TTC’s busy Yonge–University line on Monday morning.

The Toronto Police Service announced the arrest on Monday night, less than 24 hours after they say a woman “randomly approached and attacked six people who were on or near TTC property along the Yonge Subway line.”

The attacks are said to have taken place between 9 am and 9:30 am on December 19 between Queen Street East and Davisville Avenue, which is a huge stretch of the city. Early reports from the scene suggested that at least one attack had occurred near St. Clair West Station.

Police say that an off-duty TPS detective was able to detain and arrest the woman before she could flee after a sixth victim was attacked.

Amina Hassan has been charged with one count of assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm, five counts of assault with a weapon, five counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breaching probation.

While police have not revealed the nature of the attacks or the severity of injuries sustained by any victims, multiple witnesses have stated that the woman was wielding a broken glass bottle.

“My friend was on the train. A homeless person threw a bottle, picked it up, and smashed it in a woman’s face,” wrote one Twitter user in response to a TTC interruption notice. “There was a lot of blood, and they evacuated everyone.”

Video footage from the scene shows a bloodied subway interior and what is presumed to be the off-duty cop restraining somebody on the ground.

Investigators say that there may have been more victims in the city’s latest random public transit attack and that anyone with information should contact the Toronto Police Service.