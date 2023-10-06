Toronto eyeing a WNBA franchise, but there could be roadblocks: report

The first Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) preseason game in Canada was played earlier this year.

And to say that the match between the Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky in front of a sold-out Scotiabank Arena crowd in Toronto was a success would be an understatement.

Since then, a conversation about Canadian expansion has been ongoing.

ESPN reporter Sarah Spain provided Toronto fans with a bittersweet update on Thursday, revealing that despite there being interest from both the league and city, there are hurdles with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment. This company owns teams like the Leafs, Raptors, Argonauts, and Toronto FC.

“Toronto would be an amazing home to a WNBA team, and the preseason game there made it clear the league and city want it to happen,” Spain wrote in an X post. “The issue, I’m told, lies in the venue. League wants to promise games will be at Scotiabank [Arena], MLSE is hesitant to give up all those nights of concerts, etc. ”

Even if those issues are somehow resolved, it looks like Toronto won’t be getting a team any time soon.

A Thursday report from the Toronto Star revealed that “multiple sources” confirmed that MLSE had pulled back from bidding for the first international franchise in WNBA history.

At the same time, the Golden State Warriors were granted a WNBA expansion team in the Bay Area that will play games as early as 2025.

While only four Canadians are currently playing in the WNBA, on the national scale, Canadian women’s basketball seems to be having a moment.

The current FIBA world rankings place the Canadian senior women’s national team fifth overall. And just last year, they achieved a commendable fourth-place finish in the Women’s World Cup behind the USA, China, and Australia.