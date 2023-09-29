It's going to be absolutely brutal trying to get around Toronto this weekend

Toronto is gearing up for a breathtaking early fall weekend, and though we say it almost every weekend, it’s true: the coming days are set to be hellish for anyone trying to navigate the city given all of the road closures, TTC service disruptions, and events that are scheduled.

Here’s what you need to know before you head out, especially if you’re driving.

TTC closures and interruptions

A section of the Line 1 Yonge-University subway will be shuttered for track work this weekend, with shuttle buses set to operate between St. Clair West and Sheppard West stations from early Saturday, September 30 to 6 am Monday, October 2.

Yorkdale and Glencairn Stations will be entirely closed during these times as a result.

An earlier plan to close Spadina to St. Andrew stations on the same line in the coming days has been cancelled.

A number of streetcar routes are also being altered due to construction, including:

501D Queen and 301 Queen buses are diverting both ways via Broadview Avenue, Dundas Street W, Carlaw Avenue and Queen Street E from 10 pm on Friday, September 29 to 4 am on Monday, October 2

72A Pape, 501D Queen and 503 Kingston Road buses are diverting both ways via Broadview Avenue, Dundas Street and Carlaw Avenue

505 Dundas streetcars are diverting both ways via Broadview Avenue, Gerrard Street E. and Coxwell Avenue. The route will also end early at the Kingston-Queen Loop

504 King streetcars are not operating on Dufferin Street between King and the Dufferin Gate Loop

505 Dundas streetcars are not operating on Queen Street E. between Broadview and the Neville Park Loop, but 501D Queen buses will run between the loop and Church Street

501 Queen streetcars are not operating between Roncesvalles Avenue and the Long Branch Loop, but replacement buses are running between the loop and Dufferin Street

506 Carlton streetcars are diverting to Dundas West Station via Dundas Street because of watermain work

512 St Clair streetcars are being replaced by buses until mid-next year. Buses heading to St. Clair West Station will not enter it but will board curbside.

Ongoing construction

Streetcar track replacement, subway station construction, and other work continue to fully or partially block roads across the city, slowing down traffic:

The Dufferin Street Bridge is fully blocked off for emergency repairs

Queen Street W between Bay and Victoria Streets is closed for construction of the new Ontario Line stop

A small block of College Street will be closed between Elizabeth Street and University Avenue on Saturday, September 30 due to a crane hoist

The intersection of Queen Street E, McGee and De Grassi Streets will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic from 10 pm Friday, September 29 until 4 am Monday, October 2

Broadview Avenue between Gerrard Street E. and Danforth Avenue is limited to one northbound lane with no southbound traffic due to TTC track replacement

The Broadview Avenue and Danforth Avenue intersection is reduced to one lane of eastbound traffic only, also for TTC track replacement

Multiple lanes of the Don Valley Parkway in both directions around Don Mills are being occupied for bridge rehabilitation, as are the Don Mills on- and off-ramps

One lane and shoulder of the Don Valley Parkway in both directions between Don Mills Road and Bayview Avenue are blocked for geotechnical monitoring

One southbound lane of the Don Valley Parkway from the Leaside Bridge to Beechwood Drive is closed for valve station work

Two westbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard E. between Cherry and Carlaw are occupied for work on the Don River Bridge

Continued roadwork on Highway 401 means multiple lane closures in and around the city

Road closures for major events

This weekend is one of the first in recent memory where there are no significant road closures due to parades, festivals, marathons or other events.

But, there are still a ton of things drawing crowds to the city in the coming days, including National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Saturday, September 30. A concert in honour of the day is taking place at Koerner Hall on Friday, September 29, while Nathan Phillips Square will host a legacy gathering full of Indigenous vendors across Friday and Saturday.

There’s also the Aaniin Retail Inc. Truth and Reconciliation Event at Stackt Market and an Urban Makers Market at Parkdale Hall, both on Saturday, as well as a Mac Ayres concert at the Danforth Music Hall and an evening of Indigenous music at the Aga Khan Museum that same night.

The Fall Home Show and Toronto Vintage Clothing Show are also running this weekend at Exhibition Place, and Nas & Wu-Tang Clan are performing at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

The Toronto Blue Jays are also scheduled to play home games every night from now until Sunday, so people should expect the usual congestion around the Rogers Centre.

Residents should check the list of hundreds of road closures and hazards on the City of Toronto website, and keep an eye on the TTC Service Alerts’ X account for any transit issues that may hinder their journey.

Meanwhile, closures and other incidents on local highways can be found via Ontario 511.