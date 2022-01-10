After a week of ranging temperatures, Toronto’s weather is about to take a real nosedive.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures in the city will begin to plummet quickly on Monday night.

The city could see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday, with a chance of snow flurries. By the afternoon, the snow flurries are expected to turn into blowing snow, with winds gusting at 30-50 km/h.

Chilling winds as cold as -20°C will blow through the city, leaving about 2 cm of snow by Monday night. The wind chill will drop to -25°C at 2 am on Tuesday.

Earlier on January 7, the City of Toronto issued a 24-hour cold weather alert expecting -20°C wind chill, and unveiled four warming centres at the following locations:

129 Peter Street

5800 Yonge Street

Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre, 195 Princes’ Boulevard.

Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Drive.

“Those most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children,” read the City’s statement.