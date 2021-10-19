One last taste of summer: It's going to feel like 22°C in Toronto this week

While it may be cold in the evenings, Toronto will see two days of warmer weather this week.

According to The Weather Network, Toronto’s daytime high on Tuesday is expected to reach 20°C.

The warmer pattern continues into Wednesday when the high will be 21°C, with a “feels like” temperature of 22°C.

But the warmth isn’t expected to last too long. Temperatures will dip almost 10°C by the weekend, with highs nearing 10°C for Saturday and Sunday.

Tuesday and Wednesday may be the last “warm” days this fall.

Looking ahead, the 14-day trend shows daytime highs dipping and hovering around the 13°C mark in Toronto.

An early look at Halloween weather shows a high of 13°C and a low of 8°C. Definitely plan for a warmer costume if you’re heading outside.

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, Toronto!