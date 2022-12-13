NewsWeather

Dec 13 2022, 5:04 pm
It's going to feel like -14ºC in Toronto next week as temperatures plummet
Venrick Azcueta

Temperatures are set to plummet dramatically very soon, making for a frigid and potentially snowy holiday season in Toronto.

While temperatures have been rather mild over the past few days, the city will be experiencing an arctic plunge over the next week.

Things will start to freeze up on December 20, with a daytime high of -1ºC and a low of -8ºC. The temperature will continue its downward trend on December 21, with a high of -5ºC and a low of -9ºC.

The coldest day next week is sure to be December 23, when Toronto will see a daytime high of -7ºC, nighttime low of -11ºC, light snow, and not to mention, it’s set to feel like -14ºC.

There will be no relief in sight on December 24, as it’s set to also feel like -14ºC, and we’ll be getting a high of -5ºC and a low of -9ºC.

Scattered flurries are also forecasted on December 24, which means you might get that white Christmas you’ve been wishing for.

The cold temperatures won’t be going anywhere on December 25, with a forecasted high of -5ºC and a low of -9ºC.

In an icy turn of events, the daytime highs and nighttime lows for next week will be tipping way below the historical average for this time of year in Toronto.

