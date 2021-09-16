Weekend weather: It's going to feel like 35°C in Toronto tomorrow

Toronto is in for one final stretch of hot, sunny weather before the first official day of fall next week.

According to The Weather Network’s forecast, it’s going to feel like 35°C in the city tomorrow. A mix of sun and clouds will accompany the sweltering temperatures.

The heat will carry into the weekend, with a high of 25°C and mainly sunny skies expected on Saturday. With the humidity, though, it will feel like 28°C.

Sunday will see temperatures fall slightly — to 23°C — but the sunshine will stick around. A high of 24°C, and mainly sunny skies, are in the forecast on Monday.

Tuesday brings a risk of a thunderstorm to the city, as well as a feels-like temperature of 32°C.

Rain and cloudy skies are expected to continue until next Thursday, cooling the city down to 20°C over the coming week.

Enjoy the last few days of warmth, Toronto. Winter is coming.