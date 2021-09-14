Fall forecast: Toronto is in for a warm and pleasant autumn

Weather experts forecast a pleasant fall for Toronto with sunny days and warmer-than-normal temperatures.

The Weather Network released its long-range fall forecast Tuesday, and late September and early October look just right for a walk on some crunchy leaves while sipping a warm drink.

Historically, the average Toronto temperature in September is 21.6°C, and in October it’s 14.3°C.

“This should provide excellent opportunities to get out and enjoy the fall foliage,” the weather network said.

Much of southern Canada will experience above-normal temperatures this fall, but Ontario could see a reversal in late fall with an early arrival of winter weather.

In addition, the Weather Network says Ontario could be in for more snowy, wintry weather this December than we’ve seen in the past 20 years.

“This period of colder weather should also bring an abundance of lake effect snow to the traditional snowbelts east and southeast of the Great Lakes.”