Hello November: Full week of sunshine in the forecast for Toronto

Following a dreary, drizzly week, Toronto is set to see seven straight days of sunshine.

According to The Weather Network’s forecast, Monday will see a high of 10°C and mainly sunny skies.

While there’s a slight chance of showers on Tuesday, any rain that does materialize will be minimal—the forecast is calling for less than one millimetre over 24 hours.

Wednesday and Thursday will both see a high of 7°C and a mix of sun and clouds.

The 7°C high will stick around for the rest of the week, with sunny skies expected on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Despite the lovely daytime weather, nighttime temperatures will be frigid throughout the coming week, dipping down to 0°C on several evenings.