Yesterday, Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the City of Toronto, advising people to be careful and to schedule outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day.

It turns out, yesterday’s heat just shattered a 78-year-old record.

According to the federal weather agency, the hottest temperature recorded on Tuesday, May 31 was at Toronto Pearson Airport. At 3 pm and 5 pm, temperatures soared to 32.2°C.

Previously, the hottest temperature recorded by Environment Canada on May 31 was in 1944 at 31.1°C.

Interestingly, the lowest temperature recorded by Environment Canada on May 31 was in 1997 at 1.6°C.

Yesterday’s lowest recorded temperature was 27 °C but, luckily, today temperatures will likely remain at around the mid- to low-20s.

Unfortunately, the slightly cooler temperatures do come with some extra baggage: in addition to rain, there’s also a chance of thunderstorms so don’t forget your umbrella.

There is some good news though.

According to The Weather Network, the next few days should be bright, sunny, and more spring-like with temperatures ranging from 20°C to 24°C.