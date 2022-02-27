Thousands show support for Ukraine at Toronto rally (PHOTOS)

Thousands turned out in Toronto for a rally to support Ukraine following Russia’s invasion this week.

According to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Toronto Branch, the Stand with Ukraine Mega March event kicked off at 2 pm and went from Yonge-Dundas Square to Nathan Phillips Square.

“In these dark time we call out to everyone who supports freedom, democracy and truth,” wrote organizers on their Facebook page for the event.

“This march is dedicated to the Ukrainian people who are fighting for us, for democracy and for the future of the civilized world. Let’s show Canada how united we are in our fight for freedom and democracy against Russia!”

Videos and photos posted to social media show Downtown Toronto inundated with demonstrators with yellow and blue Ukraine flags and anti-war signs.

Toronto turned out for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/tO8pAVu3Te — Colleen Derkatch (@ColleenDerkatch) February 27, 2022

Toronto in solidarity with Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Sia6voJs4Q — Samantha Mehra 🍁 🇺🇦/🇮🇳 (@SamanthaMehra) February 27, 2022

Even the snow couldn’t stop demonstrators, including author Margaret Atwood, from turning out.

If you’re not attending a rally in Canada this week, you can still show your support, like Ryan Reynolds, and donate to support humanitarian aide in Ukraine.