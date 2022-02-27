News

Thousands show support for Ukraine at Toronto rally (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Feb 27 2022, 9:22 pm
Thousands show support for Ukraine at Toronto rally (PHOTOS)
@tristanpolitics/Twitterand @MargaretAtwood/Twitter

Thousands turned out in Toronto for a rally to support Ukraine following Russia’s invasion this week.

According to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Toronto Branch, the Stand with Ukraine Mega March event kicked off at 2 pm and went from Yonge-Dundas Square to Nathan Phillips Square.

“In these dark time we call out to everyone who supports freedom, democracy and truth,” wrote organizers on their Facebook page for the event.
“This march is dedicated to the Ukrainian people who are fighting for us, for democracy and for the future of the civilized world. Let’s show Canada how united we are in our fight for freedom and democracy against Russia!”

Videos and photos posted to social media show Downtown Toronto inundated with demonstrators with yellow and blue Ukraine flags and anti-war signs.

Even the snow couldn’t stop demonstrators, including author Margaret Atwood, from turning out.

If you’re not attending a rally in Canada this week, you can still show your support, like Ryan Reynolds, and donate to support humanitarian aide in Ukraine.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT