Thousands show support for Ukraine at Toronto rally (PHOTOS)
Thousands turned out in Toronto for a rally to support Ukraine following Russia’s invasion this week.
According to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Toronto Branch, the Stand with Ukraine Mega March event kicked off at 2 pm and went from Yonge-Dundas Square to Nathan Phillips Square.
Videos and photos posted to social media show Downtown Toronto inundated with demonstrators with yellow and blue Ukraine flags and anti-war signs.
Toronto and Canada stand with Ukraine. #IStandWithUkriane #toronto #ukraine #rally pic.twitter.com/kTpebt1w6R
— Paul DeAdder (@PaulDeAdder) February 27, 2022
Rally for #Ukraine in #Toronto this hour. pic.twitter.com/Vz1xVwUvFD
— Tristan DowneDewdney (@tristanpolitics) February 27, 2022
Live from #toronto #ukraine rally pic.twitter.com/kflDGVnaqx
— Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) February 27, 2022
Toronto turned out for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/tO8pAVu3Te
— Colleen Derkatch (@ColleenDerkatch) February 27, 2022
Toronto in solidarity with Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Sia6voJs4Q
— Samantha Mehra 🍁 🇺🇦/🇮🇳 (@SamanthaMehra) February 27, 2022
Even the snow couldn’t stop demonstrators, including author Margaret Atwood, from turning out.
If you’re not attending a rally in Canada this week, you can still show your support, like Ryan Reynolds, and donate to support humanitarian aide in Ukraine.