Toronto is clamping down on traffic woes and you could be fined up to $500

Driving through Toronto’s downtown core during rush hour means you’re bound to come across one of the most common traffic violations in the city, and motorists could now face fines of up to $500 if caught engaging in a move known as “blocking the box.”

On Monday, Mayor Olivia Chow and Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie announced increased fines for motorists who are caught blocking intersections. “Blocking the box” occurs when drivers proceed to enter an intersection, even when it’s clear that doing so will put them in the middle of the road, effectively blocking pedestrians and other traffic.

The increased fines are part of the City’s commitment to reducing traffic congestion and making travel safer for all road users.

The fine for an improper stop at an intersection has now increased from $90 to $450 at most intersections in Toronto and from $120 to $500 in community safety zones. The City notes that the risk maneuver “disrupts traffic flows, causes transit delays and creates serious safety risks.”

Locals are tired of cars blocking this major Toronto intersection – 📹 Supplied to blogTO pic.twitter.com/G0CjyJ3EBb — blogTO (@blogTO) May 6, 2024

Starting Monday, the City will roll out new signage at key intersections in downtown Toronto where “blocking the box” is a major issue to remind drivers of the fines they face if they choose to block an intersection.

With the increased fines, the City is also exploring the potential use of technology solutions such as cameras for automated enforcement of its “Don’t Block the Box” program. However, these changes will require provincial approval.

City of Toronto increases fines as part of Don’t Block the Box program to help combat congestion and enhance road safety News release: https://t.co/t5PZx781RL pic.twitter.com/lfSLe9T5Hl — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) September 16, 2024

The Toronto Police Service will be working on a strategy for enhanced enforcement of the program, and City staff will provide an update to City Council in October.