Toronto temperatures about to take a huge nosedive as icy blast arrives

Despite its gloomy reputation, Toronto has experienced a relatively mild November this week, with patches of above-seasonal temperatures and a gorgeous stretch of sunshine — however, all that is set to change very soon.

To put things into perspective, Toronto’s average temperatures in November typically range between 2°C and 9°C, making Friday’s daytime high of 12°C a couple degrees above seasonal.

According to a new report by The Weather Network, Toronto’s short-lived bout of beautiful late fall weather will be abruptly taken over by an icy cold front that’s set to sweep through the region this weekend.

While daytime highs will reach the low to mid-teens for some areas in southern Ontario on Friday, the approaching cold front will quickly send temperatures plummeting.

Brace for the chill. Although much of Canada has enjoyed a mild break this month, chances of an Arctic air outbreak are mounting next week for the country. https://t.co/96kD1AZCLA — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) November 16, 2023

The cold front is expected to spread approximately 5 to 10 mm of rainfall across southern Ontario through Friday morning, with the precipitation wrapping up sometime in the late afternoon.

With a daytime high of 12°C on Friday and a nighttime feel of -9°C on Wednesday, temperatures in Toronto are expected to take a nosedive, which is in line with the province’s “fickle fall” forecast.

In a mid-November update, the weather agency also warned residents that it’s “only a matter of time” before the GTA sees its first significant snowfall event of the season, despite the Farmers’ Almanac’s projection of early December.

Although the harsh push of cold weather is expected to remain for at least the next week, meteorologists at The Weather Network are still predicting that mild weather conditions will return just in time for December.