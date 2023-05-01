After 15 years serving Toronto some of the prettiest brunch, Smith Restaurant has announced it will be closing.

Smith started at its Church Street location back in 2008 and is known equally for its food as it is for its picturesque back patio.

In an Instagram post, the restaurant announced that it has abruptly closed, following in the footsteps of Wish restaurant, which closed five months ago. Wish and Smith shared the same owner.

No reason was given for the closure.

“In life, all good things must come to an end. And so it’s time to say good-bye,” the team wrote.

The owners of Wish and Smith continue to operate 7 West restaurant on nearby Charles Street. Fans of Smith’s brunch should be able to find some of their favourites on the 7 West menu.