These Toronto streets were just rated the worst in Ontario

The CAA’s annual list of the most busted-up roads in all of Ontario dropped Tuesday morning, and Toronto is once again home to many of the picks in the 2023 CAA Worst Roads campaign.

Surprising absolutely nobody, the concentrated stretch of misery known locally as Eglinton Avenue West has been awarded the unfortunate distinction of the second-worst road in Ontario, trailing only Barton Street East in Hamilton for the title of worst-of-the-worst.

“The 2023 CAA Worst Roads campaign provides a valuable snapshot of the roads that the public perceives as pain points,” said Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice president for CAA South Central Ontario.

And what better pain point can Toronto locals relate to than Eglinton Avenue?

The street has been a chaotic mess of disruption for well over a decade now due to continued construction for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, causing major headaches for drivers and leaving the road itself in brutally poor condition.

Eglinton Avenue has always been well-represented on the CAA Worst Roads list. Eglinton East crowned the worst road in Ontario back in 2019, and Eglinton East and West took the top two spots on the list in 2021.

Even when it doesn’t top the list, the construction-plagued street always ranks high. Eglinton West placed fifth worst in the province back in 2018, and second place in 2022.

Eglinton has some new local company on the list this year in Steeles Avenue East along Toronto’s northern city limit, one of the four new provincial roads crowned for their sorry states in the 2023 ranking.

Here are Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads for 2023: