"Raptors legend": Fans react to seeing Kyle Lowry back in the NBA Finals

Though Kyle Lowry has seen his playing days with the Toronto Raptors come to an end, it’s clear he’s still got a lovely relationship with his Canadian fans.

On Monday night, Lowry’s Miami Heat advanced to the NBA Finals with a Game 7 win in the Eastern Conference Finals over the Boston Celtics, and there was no shortage of love headed his way from Raptors fans across Canada.

The Heat, a plucky No. 8 seed who only qualified for the playoffs via the play-in round, are now three-quarters of the way to completing one of the most unlikely NBA championships ever.

Things haven’t always been smooth for Lowry since coming over in a 2021 sign-and-trade from Toronto, as he’s often faced criticisms from the local fans and media for struggling to live up to his three-year, $85 million contract. He’s played in just 118 games over the last two seasons while dealing with personal issues and a series of minor injuries.

A starter for much of his career, Lowry has been delegated to Miami’s bench in all but one playoff game, averaging 8.8 points, 4.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 18 games in the 2023 playoffs.

But regardless of his role or individual performance, Toronto fans seem happy to see the 2019 NBA champion get another shot at adding a second ring to his resume.

Here’s how Raptors fans reacted to seeing one of their team’s all-time greats head back to the NBA Finals:

Raptors legend Kyle Lowry is back in the NBA Finals! — Mac ✭ (@MacSoundsmith) May 30, 2023

RAPTOR LEGEND KYLE LOWRY IS GOING TO THE NBA FINALS pic.twitter.com/Qz4wcD7UQa — GTJGotNext (@GTJGotNext) May 30, 2023

Championships is the only thing on Kyle Lowry’s mind 🏆😎🏆 — Drew Tate (@Buncha_MONEY416) May 30, 2023

All of Canada is cheering for the Heat because of Kyle Lowry — Andrew Safranko (@ASafrankoSpace) May 30, 2023

Kyle

Lowry

Over

Everything — Joseph Whalen (@JoeWhalen19) May 30, 2023

Kyle Lowry is an Eastern Conference champion once again and back in the NBA Finals where he belongs. pic.twitter.com/lPVj567J9C — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) May 30, 2023

Kyle Lowry 2 Finals appearances in 4 years. Respect that man — Jordan A. Hayles (@MR_STiXX) May 30, 2023

KYLE LOWRY IS GOING BACK TO THE NBA FINALS — Eephus Curve (@eephusasher) May 30, 2023

Raptors fans seeing Kyle Lowry going back to the NBA Finals:#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/JtMRQJarFH — Dan Gilmour (@Lion_Pride35) May 30, 2023

The Heat and Celtics were in the same spot last year — a winner-take-all Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 — with Miami falling by a 100-96 score.

“I only play to win championships. So it was fun, and I appreciate the guys, my teammates, and I appreciate the opportunity but for me, it was like a waste of a year. You’re not playing for a championship. You’re not winning a championship, it was a waste of a year,” Lowry said last spring following the Heat’s playoff elimination.

It’s safe to say Lowry is a little bit closer to not feeling like this year was a waste.

The 2023 NBA Finals kick off this Thursday when the Heat visits the Denver Nuggets for Game 1 of what should be an exciting series to watch.