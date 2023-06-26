Toronto streetcar turns into impromptu karaoke party for Pride (VIDEOS)

If you’re dealing with a post-Pride slump and/or hangover this week, you’re not the only one, as Toronto went all out for this year’s Pride weekend with musical performances, block parties, raves, marches, drag shows and other events including, of course, the big parade yesterday.

As the Church-Wellesley neighbourhood, Yonge Street and other parts of the downtown core were teeming with crowds dancing and celebrating, the festivities could be felt across the city all month but especially in the last few days, even spilling onto local public transit.

Pride events even spilled onto public transit over the weekend 🏳️‍🌈 #Toronto #Pride2023 – 📹 _ra_quel pic.twitter.com/1F6zbLClv2 — blogTO (@blogTO) June 26, 2023

Clips are emerging of one extra fun streetcar ride where commuters came together in song and dance on Saturday night, belting out such hits as Aqua’s “Barbie Girl,” Backstreet Boys’ “Backstreet’s Back,” Spice Girls’ “Wannabe,” and Abba’s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” karaoke-style on the packed vehicle.

As the 506 College route drove past Yonge, Bay and hospital row, people on board continued on in chorus, keeping spirits high after the main events of the night were over. (Of course, the city was in for a full day of partying the following day, too.)

People turned the 506 College route into a full-on karaoke party! – 📹 heetherdreamer pic.twitter.com/4Ab3u18pCT — blogTO (@blogTO) June 26, 2023

Here’s hoping everyone had as much of a safe, fun-filled Pride weekend as these transit riders apparently did!