Toronto neighbourhood upset Shoppers Drug Mart is replacing a Dollar Tree

One Toronto neighbourhood is bidding farewell to a local haven for all things affordable as a giant Canadian pharmacy chain gears up to take over the space.

Dollar Tree, located at 265 Coxwell Avenue, officially shut its doors on April 15 to the dismay of local residents, who praised the business for its wide selection of household items, beauty products, and food at discount prices.

According to an application detail posted by a local resident on a community Facebook group, “interior alterations” for the site were accepted on April 27 for the “demolition of existing interior finishes of existing retail unit.”

The application also reveals under its description that Shoppers Drug Mart will bring the “building back to base.”

Although building alterations are still listed as “not started,” residents began to mourn the affordable retailer’s departure from the community and expressed concern for local pharmacies under the presence of a Shoppers Drug Mart.

“Always sad when a business closes. People lose their jobs and the community loses a valuable service,” one person wrote.

“I really hope this doesn’t ruin business for the little local pharmacies,” another person said.

“This is truly hurting my heart,” one person shared.

“Wow…what a waste of space. There [are] so many pharmacies in the area including Shoppers,” a comment reads.

Despite the store’s closure, residents in the area luckily still have plenty of options when it comes to shopping at discounted rates. Other similar stores in the community include a Dollarama at 293 Coxwell Avenue and an Absolute Dollar inside Gerrard Square at 1000 Gerrard Square East.