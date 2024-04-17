Neighbourhood institution Black Horse has permanently closed

A Toronto restaurant that has been a neighbourhood staple for almost 30 years has permanently closed.

Since 1996, the Black Horse Restaurant has been a Bloorcourt Staple, serving standard pub fare and cheerful, friendly vibes for the neighbourhood.

The restaurant was also a go-to spot for gatherings, hosting its fair share of parties, events and live music over the years, earning it the reputation of being a community pillar.

The Black Horse’s reign as Bloorcourt’s go-to neighbourhood pub has come to a permanent close, as the restaurant has shut its doors for good.

According to the restaurant’s signage, it has a longer history than just its nearly three-decade stint on Bloor West, claiming that the restaurant was established in 1892.

blogTO reached out to the Black Horse for the reasoning behind the closure, but was unable to contact the restaurant.

There is no word yet on what will replace the restaurant, but for the sake of Bloorcourt residents and hearbroken fans of the restaurant, it’ll hopefully maintain the casual comeraderie the Black Horse was known for.