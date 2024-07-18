Toronto looking to rename major streets to Taylor Swift Way

With less than four months to go until Taylor Swift brings her sold-out Eras Tour to the Rogers Centre, the city is already preparing to welcome the multi-Grammy Award-winning artist to Toronto in a big way.

On Thursday, Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie submitted a member’s motion for next week’s Toronto Council meeting to designate the route from the Rogers Centre to Nathan Phillips Square as Taylor Swift Way for all of November.

If approved, honourary signs will be displayed along John Street and Queen Street West, as well as another sign to mark the concert venue as “1 Taylor Swift Way.”

After Swift completes her six-night residency at the stadium, the signs would be donated to the Daily Bread Food Bank and auctioned off to support the organization.

Are you ready for it?

To honour @taylorswift13, I’ve submitted a motion to next week’s Toronto Council meeting to designate the route from the Rogers Centre to Nathan Phillips Square as “Taylor Swift Way” for the month of November and light the Toronto sign red on the dates of… pic.twitter.com/Ze4weE8T2H — Jennifer McKelvie (@McKelvieTO) July 18, 2024

The Toronto sign will also be lit red on all of the Eras Tour concert dates at the Rogers Centre.

“As we know all too well, Taylor Swift is coming to Toronto for a fortnight for the Eras Tour,” McKelvie said in a statement announcing the motion.

“Swifties will shake it off at six concerts this November, and it is an opportunity for Toronto to show off our great reputation and our place in this world,” she continued.

“It’s our way to show Taylor she’s the 1 we’ve been waiting for, that she has brought us much happiness and that we will love her evermore.”

Swift has already made quite the impact on the city, with hotel prices around the tour dates skyrocketing and data from Airbnb showing that searches for Toronto short-term rentals surrounding the tour dates have seen a staggering 1,200 per cent increase.

Taylor Swift will hit the stage at the Rogers Centre on November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23.