Toronto was officially just ranked the worst city in Canada for bed bugs

Bed bugs: they’re in Toronto’s hotels, on our public transit seats (or were those ladybugs?), and even in our library books, and once they hitch a ride on an unassuming sleeve or backpack and make their way into your home, they’re hard to get rid of.

Sure, every major city may be crawling with bed bugs, more so lately than ever, but TO has unfortunately just been named the worst metropolis for the blood-sucking parasites — in Canada, at least.

A new ranking from Orkin Canada has put Toronto yet again in the top spot for bed bugs in the country, a title we claimed last year and in years past, being the nation’s largest city and all.

This year, though, some other Ontario locales have also moved up the list, which was just released Tuesday.

Among Canada’s “bed buggiest” cities are Scarborough, Oshawa, Ottawa, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, and Hamilton, a few of which just earned a higher rank than they did in the last survey of this kind from the pest and wildlife control experts.

“As we’ve seen travel return to pre-pandemic levels, Canadians should be on guard for bed bugs, as these pests are extremely resilient and can hitchhike from place to place unnoticed and with ease,” Orkin Canada wrote in its release on the subject.

“Bed bugs cling to clothing, luggage and furniture to invade new spaces, stowing themselves in baseboards, electronics, bedding, wallpaper, wall hangings and sofas.”

Though the tiny insects are no reason to panic, the Government of Canada recommends hiring a professional at first sight, and taking it upon yourself to regularly steam clean, vacuum and hot-water-wash surfaces and fabrics.

Also, dispose of anything that you know to be hiding the bugs, and make sure cracks and crevices in walls, ceilings, windows, doorframes, around electrical sockets, baseboards and on furniture are sealed.

Officials also advise residents to “check every item you bring into your home for the first time, including used books, new furniture, and garage sale or antique store furniture.”

Here is the top 10 list of Canada’s most bed bug-ridden cities as of this year, according to Orkin: