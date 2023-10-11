Toronto has a serious bed bug problem and people are worried

If you’ve scrolled through TikTok for any amount of time over the past few weeks, it’s almost guaranteed that you’ve come across a video or two covering the bed bug infestation that completely took over Paris during Fashion Week earlier this month.

From clips of the tiny critters crawling across seats on Paris public transportation to hotel mattresses, it seems like everyone in the world — no matter how near or far — is double-checking their living spaces for any signs of the blood-sucking pests.

While it’s normal to feel anxious about a potential outbreak here in Toronto, bed bug infestations are unfortunately nothing new in the city, making it unlikely that we’ll face a full-on outbreak.

Back in March, pest control company Orkin Canada released its ranking of the top 25 Canadian cities with the worst bed bug infestations, and Toronto managed to top the list for the fourth year in a row.

However, as the presence of the blood-hungry bugs remains top of mind, residents across the city are already spotting the tiny nuisances on public transportation.

“It’s not just Paris. Found a bed bug on the TTC seat fabric today,” one person cautioned others on Reddit. “Stay vigilant. I would recommend standing on transit if you’re able to.”

The warning ignited age-old debates about why the TTC hasn’t switched to plastic seats like other major transit agencies across the world. “It’s so gross how we use fabric, I don’t get it, it is the opposite of what you would want,” another person chimed in.

“Contrary to popular belief, bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, but are excellent at hiding,” Orkin Canada said in its latest report. “Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control.”

Adult bed bugs are usually reddish-brown in colour, wingless, and about the size of an apple seed with oval-shaped bodies. Primarily nocturnal, the bugs hide in the daytime and come out to feed at night when humans and pets are asleep.

The relentless pests are known for their rapid reproduction and long-term survival capabilities, with females laying 200 to 500 eggs throughout their lives, which can be anywhere from four months to almost a year.

Hot zones for bed bugs include mattresses, behind baseboards, in the seams, or between the cushions of sofas and chairs, nightstands, underneath picture frames, and in the fold of curtains.

The persistent bugs are also great hitchhikers, and they can move easily across a room and climb into luggage, explaining why many travellers struggle to escape an infestation.

The good news is that the bugs aren’t considered dangerous, and there’s no evidence that they can spread diseases to people.

If you’re in the midst of an outbreak, there are some steps you can take to mitigate the situation, including washing your bedding, curtains, and clothing in hot water and drying them in the highest dryer setting.

However, it’s recommended that you consider hiring a professional service to take care of the infestation, as the tiny pests often miss our gaze and end up multiplying by the dozens within a few days.