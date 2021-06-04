Here's where to find a public bathroom in Toronto these days

Pandemic restrictions and closures have made it difficult for people to venture too far outside their homes and finding a public bathroom has not been an easy task.

Now that Ontario’s Stay-at-Home order has expired more public services are opening up and starting next week, the Toronto Public Library will allow people to use its washrooms and access digital services.

Beginning on June 7, Torontonians will be able to use computers, printers, photocopiers, and scanners at public libraries across the city.

TPL announced the expansion of its services on Friday, noting that contactless holds, pick-ups, and drop-offs remain in effect.

As of June 7, we will offer access to computers & washrooms, in addition to ongoing contactless holds pick-up & drop-off of library items. All other in-branch services will remain unavailable. Please stay safe & wear a mask even if you’ve been vaccinated. https://t.co/QL5tVU9MRy pic.twitter.com/msA5wsubbo — Toronto Public Library (@torontolibrary) June 4, 2021

Although walk-up use is available for its computers, the library “strongly recommends” reserving one in advance to ensure access.

Computers can be booked for up to one hour, or two hours for units located in TPLS’s Digital Innovation Hubs (DIH).

“This continues to be a challenging time for us all, and we’re doing our best to safely serve you,” TPL said. “Please remember to wear your mask and practice physical distancing.

Digital and washroom services will be offered until Ontario enters Step Two of its new COVID-19 reopening plan, at which point TPL can further expand its offerings, safely.