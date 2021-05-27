Toronto Police warn Leafs fans not to gather ahead of Game 5

Don’t expect a party if the Toronto Maple Leafs win today — at least not a legal one.

Ahead of what could be the team’s first playoff series win since 2004, many Leafs fans are allegedly making plans to celebrate after Thursday’s Game 5 matchup against the Montreal Canadiens.

But Toronto police are urging fans to stay clear of the downtown core and Scotiabank Arena — which will not be showing the game on its large outdoor screen — before, during, and after tonight’s game due to COVID-19 restrictions. Police are also discouraging indoor and outdoor gatherings.

“We will have officers in the area monitoring,” Officer Jenifferjit Sidhu told Daily Hive in an email.

“We’d urge people not to gather in large groups and follow public health advice.”

The Leafs have outscored Montreal 11-2 in the last three games and have a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Game 5 gets underway tonight at 7 pm and is broadcast on CBC and Sportsnet’s group of networks.