The winter travel season is officially upon us. As people prepare to travel home for the holidays or jet off on a festive getaway, things can get a little busy.

The good news is Toronto Pearson Airport has been working hard to ensure you have a stress-free holiday journey by implementing some pretty nifty improvements.

From proactive measures to advanced technologies, here’s what Pearson’s doing to put its passenger’s minds at ease this year.

Goodbye to long lines

Long lines at security can test anyone’s patience, especially during the holiday rush.

That’s why Toronto Pearson introduced YYZ Express, an online reservation program that helps passengers speed through security screening queues.

Simply schedule your reservation for screening ahead of time, breeze on through, and you’ll be able to relax before your flight.

Clarified wait time information

Thanks to the significant surge in travellers, getting to your gate on time can sometimes feel stressful as you work to navigate the crowds at Canada’s largest and busiest airport. This can be especially tricky if you’re not used to the lay of the land.

To help with that anxiety, the GTAA has introduced a new customer-experience platform that provides real-time information on wait times for all agency checkpoints — available both in the terminals and on the website.

This is to give passengers better live information so they know exactly what to expect as they navigate the airport from trains and security checkpoints, to customs and beyond.

You can also rest assured knowing that the airport’s new passenger care teams are working hard to ensure travellers the most seamless airport experience possible.

Improved baggage system

Whether it’s carefully chosen clothing to keep us warm or gifts for loved ones, we tend to travel with some precious cargo at this time of year! So, once those important bags are out of sight, it’s normal to feel a little worried.

While individual airlines manage baggage delivery, Toronto Pearson is focused on collaborative improvement in this area to ensure a smooth journey from the moment you drop off your bag to its point of arrival.

For one, it has implemented an improved baggage system featuring artificial intelligence, which can detect possible breakdowns and overloads before they occur.

Pearson has also been working with airlines and their ground handlers to push proper training and staffing availability. Better staffing means less baggage recirculation, better system capacity maintenance, prevention of bag jams, and overall reduced delays.

Parking woes solved

More demand always puts a bit of pressure on parking availability. No one wants to spend their valuable time circling the carpark — especially when you’ve got a flight to catch!

Luckily, you can book your Toronto Pearson parking spot online in advance. You can also opt for a spot in one of the covered parking garages if you want to protect your vehicle from the elements.

Tackling flight delays

Unfortunately, unpredictable winter weather can sometimes result in flight delays. But it’s worth knowing that Toronto Pearson has an on-time performance goal of 70% with its main carriers and has reduced airplane holds from over 1700 in summer 2022 to just 13 in summer 2023.

While flight delays or cancellations are typically called by the airline, Toronto Pearson continues to work with them to achieve better on-time performance airport-wide.

So, as you embark on your holiday journey, leave the worry at the door. Toronto Pearson has your back.

To learn more about the airport’s readiness for this busy winter travel season, visit Toronto Pearson’s website.