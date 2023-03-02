Toronto Pearson airport warns of multiple scams demanding money

Toronto Pearson International Airport is warning people about a series of scams that have targeted job seekers and even demanded payment in some instances.

Pearson sent out the alert on Wednesday about the scams, which have been offering fake jobs at the airport, such as cleaner, driver, electrical engineer, security officer, and more.

“We have many great employment opportunities at Toronto Pearson, but if you’re looking for a position at the airport, be aware of multiple scams targeting job seekers,” the warning reads.

SCAM ALERT: We’re aware of multiple employment scams currently targetting job seekers at Toronto Pearson. Find out more, including how to protect yourself: https://t.co/J4LnDhA7Hy pic.twitter.com/wZCcuSFIaA — Pearson Corporate / Entreprise Pearson (@PearsonComms) March 2, 2023

In some cases, the scammers are even “demanding payment to secure a position,” according to Pearson.

The airport has been in contact with Peel Regional Police about the employment scam and is warning those seeking a job to take steps to protect themselves.

The scams often contain spelling errors and may offer jobs at “Toronto Pearson Airport & Hotels,” or “Toronto Pearson International Airport Inc.,” both of which are fake companies.

The job postings may also include email addresses that are not related to the airport or companies operating at the airport.

If you happen to spot one of these fake offers of employment, you should immediately report it to Peel Regional Police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

It’s important to note that the GTAA or Toronto Pearson will never ask you for payment in exchange for employment.