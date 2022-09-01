The River Gambler, a well-known party boat on the Toronto Harbourfront, has been ordered by health inspectors to immediately shut down after an August 30 inspection revealed two crucial infractions.

According to the City of Toronto, “one or more crucial infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation that present an immediate health hazard that cannot be corrected during an inspection.”

The current infraction details listed on the City website are:

Food premise maintained in [a] manner permitting health hazard

Failure to provide food premise with adequate potable water supply

The popular party boat, known for “Toronto’s largest open air deck,” catered events of up to 500 people. It boasted five licensed bars, in-house DJs, and a curated menu by an award-winning chef. It’s been booked for events like corporate parties, weddings, and student cruises.

The DineSafe Inspection and Disclosure Program has three types of infractions: crucial, significant, and minor. In this instance, The River Gambler was given a grade of “crucial.”

The City said until all infractions are corrected, and a Pass Notice is issued by an inspector, the boat remains closed to the public.