This downtown Toronto one-bedroom is on the market for under $400K

Finding a one-bedroom in downtown Toronto listed under $400,000 feels like finding a rare unicorn in today’s real estate market.

This one-bedroom condo inside of 8 Colborne Street in Toronto’s Church-Yonge Corridor hit the market with an asking price of $395,000.

The unit appears spacious, with a good-sized living room, balcony, and bedroom, but the kitchen definitely has some drawbacks that might not make it a great fit for avid home chefs. There isn’t a full-sized oven or fridge, but there is a cooktop, mini-fridge, and dishwasher.

This is the third time the unit has been on the market within the past year, but interestingly, the price hasn’t changed much each time it’s been listed.

In August 2020, it was listed with an asking price of $409,000 but was removed in October. It then hit the market again in November with an asking price of $395,000 but was once again removed just a few months later.

The Toronto one-bedroom is in a great downtown location, so whoever does end up buying it (assuming it sells before it gets un-listed again) will have many great food and entertainment options nearby. With all of that available, who needs to worry about the lacking kitchen features.