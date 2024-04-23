Viral thread compares Toronto's transit system to New York

Between a wave of high-profile security incidents, the Scarborough RT derailment, and endless diversion thanks to construction projects, it’s pretty easy to forget that the GTA boasts one of the best transit networks in North America, and even more expansion is on the horizon.

A new thread on X by @macsquirelera compares the TTC and GO Transit to the continent’s top rapid transit system by ridership, the New York City Subway. The thread has amassed over 2.6 million views and approximately 12,000 likes in just two days.

After spending the day in New York I have thoughts about New York vs Toronto. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/aIsx4TPxy3 — mac the squirrel(treats hog) (@macsquirelera) April 21, 2024

The thread begins by comparing the two cities’ buses, noting that New York manages to “do less with much much more.” The original poster explains that while buses are notably slower and less reliable in New York, Toronto’s dependable bus network is slowed down by the TTC’s streetcars.

When it comes to regional rail, the X user and avid transit rider writes that New York’s systems are currently better than GO Transit, although the latter does have expansion plans for the future and all-day service.

Busses: New York manages to do less with much much more. Buses are slower and less reliable than Toronto, and they are much less frequent. Toronto has an amazing bus network but it’s let down by the streetcars which feel much closer in reliability to a nyc bus pic.twitter.com/lcUZwQvpno — mac the squirrel(treats hog) (@macsquirelera) April 21, 2024

In comparing subway networks, he says that the TTC has a smaller network but still manages to move many commuters.

Regional rail: the New York systems are currently better than GO, but GO has an actual vision for the future and all day service, something the nyc agencies miss. Both systems are too addicted to terrible terminals tho pic.twitter.com/LltQjsjGZM — mac the squirrel(treats hog) (@macsquirelera) April 21, 2024

Despite its vast network, New York does have “dirtier stations,” but according to the thread, its screen and train times are more reliable than the TTC’s.

The original poster noted that TTC bathrooms top those of the New York subway, while drawbacks of the MTA include its “terrible weekend service.”

New York has no equivalent to the GO bus network which is so good and actually allows for inter suburb trips. Wish the GO buses had bathrooms tho pic.twitter.com/KxZcsgX0wc — mac the squirrel(treats hog) (@macsquirelera) April 21, 2024

“Trains are rerouted, stations skipped, lines canceled and service is generally not frequent enough for demand. The TTC wasn’t amazing but weekends felt much more cared for than the MTA,” the transit rider wrote.

Subways 2/3.: the TTC excels at bathrooms tho. The bathrooms are larger, cleaner, and open more than the subway ones which feel like an afterthought rather than feature of the system. pic.twitter.com/BL83A7FJhE — mac the squirrel(treats hog) (@macsquirelera) April 21, 2024

“Wayfinding: New York blows Toronto out of the water. In-train screens are better in NYC and the on-platform screens aren’t full of ads but actually show things like stopping patterns and accessible stations. Bus wayfinding is also way better than the TTC which is very bad,” he continued.

When it comes to fares, the poster noted that the TTC and MTA cost about the same, although “NYC has a messy system,” and OMNY (contactless fare payment system) is “missing so many” features.

“At least open payment is everywhere. But the lack of integration with the regional services in NYC is a huge drawback and is very confusing/annoying,” the thread continues.

Ofc NYC has all night rail transit while TO has a night bus network after the subway stops. It’s a bit plus for New York. Especially in the winter since both night systems have mid frequency https://t.co/exY9vXPSld — mac the squirrel(treats hog) (@macsquirelera) April 21, 2024

“Overall, New York is better, but Toronto will be better than it as the LRT lines and GO expansion hit all over the region,” the thread concludes.

“New York is too city-centric and has much more worse suburbs than Toronto.”

How would you compare the two transit systems?