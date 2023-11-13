One of Toronto’s most iconic venues, Scotiabank Arena, just got a major upgrade, which includes the brand-spanking-new, members-only Mastercard Lounge.

Whether you want to watch the Leafs make it into the playoffs series, the Raptors clinch a spot in the conference finals or your favourite artist on their mega tour, you can now fuel your passion and connect with your favourites at the Mastercard Lounge like never before.

Overlooking the bowl from the Mastercard Executive Suites 200 Level, the Mastercard Lounge is forging a new elevated fan experience in Toronto, seamlessly blending live shows, sporting games and culinary feats.

The Mastercard Lounge has been created with fans in mind, incorporating curated design details and multisensory elements to enhance any occasion — whether you’re dancing up a storm at a concert or glued to your seat for a nail-biting sudden-death shootout.

The view from the Mastercard Lounge is definitely one of its most impressive aspects, offering a clear view of all the action down below!

Gold and stone details, porcelain countertops and vaulted ceilings to expand the viewing area are just some of the upgrades featured in the first-of-its-kind space at Scotiabank Arena. These details give the whole lounge an extravagant and welcoming feel — perfect to unwind and enjoy the show or game.

We can’t forget the rotating, world-class menu, which is designed by Michelin Star-trained chefs and highlights premium Canadian products from coast to coast, like Ontario lamb, decadent East Coast oysters and even sturgeon caviar.

For the hand-picked cocktail menu, you can’t go wrong with either of the Mastercard signature drinks: Passion, a red-hued and balanced sip of whiskey, passion fruit and pinot noir; or Optimism, the golden-hued concoction of gin, yellow chartreuse and elderflower.

Both cocktails are a nod to Mastercard’s multisensory brand strategy.

Recently, Mastercard has made its brand strategy tangible across all senses: sight, sound, touch, smell and taste.

With multiple restaurants across the globe including the award-winning Notiê in São Paulo, Priceless with Estoril in Mexico City, and LUMA in Hong Kong, Mastercard has forged deeper and more memorable connections with the public.

The Mastercard Lounge at the Scotiabank Arena builds on this footprint, levelling up the fan experience with world-class cuisine.

It’s also a testament to the continued partnership between Mastercard and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), providing a space for arena-goers to build lasting memories while marking just the beginning of Scotiabank Arena’s $350 million renovations.

The Mastercard Lounge renovations included the redesign of 12 suites, finished with ultra-comfy Dream Seats.

With the capacity to host 205 people, the lounge is furthering Mastercard’s commitment to connecting fans with Priceless experiences and you’ll want to check it out ASAP.

Mastercard cardholder contest

From now until Nov. 19, Mastercard cardholders can enter for the chance to attend a Toronto Maples Leaf or Toronto Raptors game at the Mastercard Lounge on priceless.com.

Winners will be awarded two (2) tickets, which include an all-inclusive dining experience.

So check out priceless.com to learn more about the contest where lucky winners get the chance to check out a game at the impressive new Mastercard Lounge.

Mastercard cardholders also have exclusive access to priceless.com, which provides unforgettable experiences and valuable discounts in cities where you live and travel.

Attending a Toronto Maple Leafs or Toronto Raptors game at Scotiabank Arena? Outside of the Mastercard Lounge, Mastercard cardholders can continue to enjoy Mastercard Insider Benefits when using their card, like exclusive ticket access and in-arena concession offers. Learn more here.