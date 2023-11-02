Toronto just opened part of a massive new linear park and it's breathtaking

Toronto’s newest park might be its most exciting one yet given the expansive network of green space it will eventually be part of, dubbed “the Meadoway.”

Residents who have been looking forward to the transformative project for more than five years now will be thrilled to know they can now visit a new portion of the 16 km-long linear park, which just debuted to the public last week.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) cut the ribbon on the now-complete gap in the corridor last Monday, revealing a brand new multi-use trail stretching from Military Trail to Neilson Road in Scarborough.

The trail spans 2 km and offers stunning views of hectares of newly restored meadows, picturesque ravine land and Highland Creek, which you can cross over on a pedestrian bridge that the organization notes is perfect for watching the annual salmon run.

This portion of what will be a fully connected route offering a “safe and ecologically rich connection” through the community also includes an elevated boardwalk and a scenic switchback that is absolutely breathtaking at this time of year in particular.

When it’s all finished in Fall 2024, the Meadoway will stand as the largest linear urban park in Canada, connecting four different ravines, 15 parks and 34 neighbourhoods through a previously underutilized hydro corridor.

Along with providing more much-needed greenspace for the people of Toronto, it will also serve as the ideal habitat for more than 1,000 local plant and animal species.