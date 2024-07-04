If you’re looking for new grocery options in Toronto to avoid giving business to the nation’s much-criticized major chains, the first downtown outpost of a local supermarket brand may be your next go-to for weekly hauls.

Per Retail Insider, BestCo Fresh Foods is set to expand beyond its existing stores in Etobicoke, Scarborough, and Ajax with a new location at the base of a recently completed condo building in the heart of the city’s Entertainment District.

Located at 350 Adelaide, at the corner of Peter Street, the flagship will serve the heavily trafficked and condo-dense neighbourhood and will surely be a boon for the nearly 700 households in the 47-storey tower above.

For those unfamiliar with BestCo, it debuted its first market near Finch and Kipling avenues in 2009, offering an extensive selection of whole and pre-packaged, fresh and frozen foods and ingredients.

It is perhaps best known for its unique selection of Chinese products and to-go meals and for being a local, independent and family-run success story.

The owners, who hail from a line of grocery store entrepreneurs, aim to become “the embodiment of multiculturalism in Canada” and to bring diverse communities an array of high-quality foods “that satisfy both a longing for comfort and a search for novelty.”

“We intend to build a place that accommodates to diverse lifestyles, a place where everyone in the family and all members of cultural groups can find the same joy in the foods they love,” they state on their website.

I love BestCo! (Asian mega market on Brimley/ Huntingwood.) My go-to for quick dim sum cravings and Chinese groceries and pre-prepared meals. They also have Korean beauty products and fresh seafood. 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽💯 #ScarbTO #foodTO #panAsian #nom pic.twitter.com/2rFCdQHXlM — Helen Stratigos (@HelenStratigos1) November 20, 2019

There does not appear to be a confirmed opening date for the Peter and Adelaide spot yet, but residents should keep an eager eye out.