Toronto about to be hit with nasty spring storm bringing ice and intense wind

Cold weather is still on the horizon for Toronto, as the city will soon see some icy and very windy conditions.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for Saturday, March 25, calling for a “wet and windy” weekend.

A risk of freezing rain is possible for early Saturday morning before it transforms to massive downpours of rain as temps rise above zero degrees.

As usual, these conditions will have an impact on travel Saturday morning, possibly leaving an icy mess behind.

👀 ‼️An early spring storm continues to creep closer!

💧Rain, 🧊 ice pellets, 🧊💧freezing rain and ❄️ snow are all expected with this storm!

👇👇Below is the Significant Weather Outlook for Ontario valid for Saturday. #ONStorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/vyfv0DYTZG — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) March 23, 2023

But it’s not just freezing rain, Toronto; get ready for a double whammy of mega winds.

Saturday is also expected to see strong wind gusts of up to 70 or 80 km/hour throughout the day and into the night.

The government agency is saying that power outages are possible as a result.

Huge swaths of southern Ontario are under similar statements, with this spring storm predicted to bring some snow as well.

Impacts from the approaching spring storm will be felt across southern Ontario and much of northeastern Ontario. Wind 💨, snow ❄️, freezing rain 🌧️ 🧊 and rain 🌧️are all concerns.

See the details here 👉 https://t.co/pWEAuG0Zep#ONstorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/PPbqAtVyRx — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) March 23, 2023

The statement will be updated as meteorologists continue to track the weather event, with exact details at this point in time uncertain.

Toronto residents are advised to monitor weather forecasts as the weekend gets closer.