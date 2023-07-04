Controversial new Toronto mural has locals confused and upset

A new mural going up in Toronto has sparked a big debate among locals, many of whom want it taken down because it contains a gun — but it also has people confusing Al Pacino’s infamous character from Scarface with Justin Trudeau.

The mural was spotted going up on the side of the Red Moon Bakery in the New Toronto neighbourhood on the weekend, with Sidhu Moose Wala as the centrepiece.

It’s one of a handful of GTA murals that have been erected in honour of the Indian-Canadian rapper since his death last May.

City of Brampton 🇨🇦 has installed a Tribute Mural of Sidhu Moosewala It was installed next to the tree which was planted in his memory last year .

pic.twitter.com/phAICq3CyX — Reppin_MooseWala (@Punjabihitzz) May 26, 2023

He’s flanked by fellow rappers Tupac and Biggie Smalls as well as fictional characters from Scarface and The Godfather.

The mural shows Moose Wala holding a pistol, which is the main source of the controversy.

People in a South Etobicoke Facebook group are clamouring for the city to remove the mural from the wall, with some even boycotting the bakery’s business.

Others have chimed in to argue that the pistol’s presence is actually in protest to gun violence, since four of the five figures portrayed on the wall died as victims of gun violence.

The more lighthearted comments focus on the resemblance between Al Pacino’s Tony Montana and Justin Trudeau.

Whether that’s due to a real similarity between the two or just plain bad artwork, they haven’t decided.

But, they’re enjoying the comedy of the mural while it lasts.