These are Toronto's most pet-friendly neighbourhoods for renters

If you’ve ever tried to find a rental in Toronto for you and your four-legged friend, you’ve probably learned that finding a pet-friendly place isn’t always the easiest.

Although the city is pretty pet-friendly overall with its 114 pet shops and 65 off-leash dog areas, not all landlords necessarily want animals living in their properties.

Thankfully a new report from liv.rent lays out the most pet-friendly neighbourhoods in Toronto for renters. From the number of available rentals that will welcome you and your pet to the number of pet amenities in the area, this list lays out where you and your furry (or not so furry!) friend will be most comfortable.

1. Riverdale

“Most notable for dog owners is Riverdale Park, a fixture in the neighbourhood that spans 104 acres… with Riverdale Park West having off-leash areas year-round,” liv.rent says.

“Riverdale is home to many older houses which lend the neighbourhood its reputation as a relaxed, suburban locale within the big city. There are some smaller apartment buildings in Riverdale that allow pets, as well as partial houses and townhomes for rent within the neighbourhood which would be ideal for pet owners.”

2. Liberty Village

“One of the more recent areas to be recognized as its own distinct neighbourhood in Toronto, Liberty Village, is quickly gaining a reputation as a haven for pet lovers across the city. In fact, some sources say that as many as 50% of Liberty Village’s residents own a pet of some sort, with some estimates even more generous,” the report says.

“Liberty Village is known for its relaxed pet policies, even more so than the rest of Toronto.”

3. Leslieville

“Leslieville certainly caters to its many pet owners with a selection of businesses like Paws Playground, a luxury dog kennel/daycare facility, and Tom & Sawyer, a pet-focused restaurant that makes prepared meals for your four-legged friends,” live.rent says.

“Since it’s known for its pet-friendliness, many of Leslieville’s rental properties are open to your furry companions. The large neighbourhood has seen lots of development activity in recent years, with new housing options that are willing to accommodate you and your pets.”

4. High Park

“The area caters to its many pet owners with a number of pet shops and amenities like Mollywagz, a boutique pet store, and Global Pet Foods on Bloor St. and High Park both nearby,” the report says. “There are plenty of pet-friendly rentals in the High Park neighbourhood and in the areas surrounding it, as developments emerge to house the area’s many pet-lovers.”

5. Roncesvalles

“With High Park just blocks away and its own green spaces like Sorauren Avenue Park for dogs to explore and play in, Roncesvalles has plenty of outdoor activities for pet lovers,” the report says.

“Roncesvalles enjoys a reputation as one of Downtown Toronto’s more renter-friendly neighbourhoods thanks to the sheer selection of rental properties available. The prime location means you may have to pay a bit more, but the good news is many of Roncesvalles’ apartments, detached homes and townhouses are amenable to pets.”

6. Trinity-Bellwoods

“Trinity-Bellwoods has long been a popular area for renters thanks to its trendy selection of businesses and urban appeal,” says liv.rent. “Those with pets shouldn’t have much trouble finding housing in the area, with a good selection of both new and old apartment buildings as well as lots of slightly older detached homes in the neighbourhood.”

7. The Harbourfront

“Although its lakefront location can mean a hefty price tag, Harbourfront does have lots of newer developments where renters can bring pets along,” the report says. “Nearby pet shops like Cosmopawlitan and Petview offer chic options for picking up supplies for your pets.”

8. The Beaches

“Apartments, condos, and seaside houses are plentiful in the Beaches – especially for those looking to stick around for the entire year. As one would expect, many of these properties are pet-friendly due to the proximity to both water and parks,” the report says.

“The area’s best-known beach is Woodbine Beach, which has its own fenced-off leash-optional area for pooches to play in the sand and swim freely, and dogs are allowed to frolic entirely unhindered during the winter months when visitors are scarce.”