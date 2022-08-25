Toronto Public Health (TPH) is declaring a meningococcal disease outbreak in Toronto after one person is dead and two others have been infected.

According to TPH, the three affected individuals, ranging from 20 to 30 years old, began showing symptoms between July 15 and July 17. All three individuals were born outside of Canada in countries that don’t provide childhood immunization against meningococcal disease.

At this time, TPH is unable to identify a link between these cases. All three individuals have recently been confirmed to have the same rare strain of serogroup C meningococcal disease.

What is meningococcal disease?

Meningococcal disease refers to any illness caused by bacteria called Neisseria meningitides. These illnesses are often severe — deadly, at times — and include infections of the lining of the brain and spinal cord (meningitis) and bloodstream.

Symptoms begin with fever, aches, joint pain, headache, stiff neck and photophobia, according to TPH.

How can someone get meningococcal disease?

“People spread meningococcal bacteria to other people by sharing respiratory and throat secretions (saliva or spit). Generally, it takes close or lengthy contact to spread these bacteria,” TPH says.

Things like kissing, coughing, and sharing utensils or cups can increase the spread of bacteria. Those high at risk of getting sick include people who live in the same household (roommates), and romantically involved partners.

How to prevent meningococcal disease

While children in Canada are immunized against it, adults are not. Keeping up to date with recommended vaccines is the best protection.

Adults between 20 and 36 years old who have not received a meningococcal disease vaccine are strongly recommended by TPH to contact their health care provider to receive a meningococcal disease vaccine as soon as possible.